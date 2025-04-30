Uttam: Revival of Tummidihatti has begun

Hyderabad: As promised in its election manifesto, the Congress government is expediting the preparation of detailed project report (DPR) for Tummidihatti barrage under the revived Pranahita–Chevella Lift Irrigation scheme.

State Advisor (Irrigation) Adityanath Das is reviewing the feasibility of reviving the original Tummidihatti-based Pranahita-Chevella project, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said on Tuesday. He said the finalization of the DPR will be the first step towards executing the Pranahita project which was scrapped by the previous BRS government.

Making a PowerPoint presentation on the NDSA report on damaged Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages of Kaleshwaram project, the minister came down heavily on former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for disbanding the ambitious Pranahita project for commissions through the launch of Kaleshwaram project.

“KCR reengineered and redesigned the Pranahita project as Kaleshwaram only for commissions. The scraping of the Pranahita project cost Nizamabad and Adilabad district heavily. The government is committed to revive Pranahita and address irrigation needs of the two old big districts,” the minister said.

Uttam said that it was outrageous and shameful that KCR, instead of accepting responsibility, was now attacking the credibility of the NDSA and questioning its authority. “When we recently approached the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, seeking clearance for the Sitarama Sagar project, the officials refused to consider it because our irrigation system had collapsed,” he added.

Reiterating that his government will take a decision on the implementation of the NDSA recommendations in the Cabinet meeting soon, the minister said the Kaleshwaram project was not based on scientific principles but on a campaign of lies, propaganda, and false publicity. He reminded the public that the original plan was Dr BR Ambedkar Pranahita-Chevella Project at Tummidihatti, for which even the then TRS government had sought national project status.

He pointed out that the barrages were originally designed to regulate just 2 TMC of river water. However, over 10 TMC was stored in each, driven purely by a publicity agenda, causing foundational damage and eventual collapse. “The Kaleshwaram collapse is not a natural tragedy. It is a direct result of the BRS government’s irresponsible decisions.

It has dealt a serious blow to Telangana’s finances and to the lives of farmers. Telangana is paying Rs 16,000 crore every year just in loan repayments for this failed project. This is public money lost due to a political stunt.”