Uttam rolls out roadmap to achieve 90 LMT paddy procurement target

Telangana is preparing for a record paddy procurement during the ongoing Rabi 2025-26 season, with the state government setting an ambitious target of procuring 90 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of paddy.

Minister for Irrigation and Civil Supplies N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday unveiled a comprehensive action plan to ensure smooth procurement operations and safeguard farmers’ interests. Addressing a preparatory meeting with district officials, including Additional Collectors, District Civil Supplies Officers and Civil Supplies Corporation managers, the minister outlined measures aimed at achieving the record target.

According to official estimates, paddy cultivation during the Rabi season is projected to cover over 54.48 lakh acres, with an expected yield of 152.03 lakh metric tonnes across the state.

The procurement exercise will be coordinated by Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited, which has set a procurement target of 90 LMT, including 60 LMT of coarse varieties and 30 LMT of fine varieties. To facilitate farmer-friendly operations, the government will establish 8,251 Paddy Purchase Centers (PPCs) across the state through agencies such as IKP and PACS.

The minister assured that every grain brought by farmers will be procured at the government-fixed Minimum Support Price (MSP), ensuring that farmers are protected from distress sales.

For the season, the MSP has been fixed at Rs 2,389 per quintal for Grade-A paddy and Rs 2,369 per quintal for common varieties. The minister said the assured price will help stabilise farmers’ incomes and shield them from market fluctuations.

To ensure seamless procurement, the government has already positioned adequate gunny bags (gunnies) at procurement centres and instructed officials to arrange sufficient vehicles for transporting paddy from PPCs to rice mills.

Given the rising summer temperatures, arrangements will also be made to ensure the safety of farmers visiting procurement centres. Shade through sheds or tents will be provided and Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) sachets will be made available to prevent sunstroke.