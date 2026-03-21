Uttam tables Budget in Council

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy tabled the budget in the Legislative Council and delivered his entire Budget speech in English, which several members, including some from the ruling Congress as well as the Opposition, reportedly found difficult to follow; hence, they went out of the House.”

“During the Council session on Friday, Uttam Kumar Reddy delivered his entire Budget speech in English, which several members, including some from the ruling Congress as well as the Opposition, reportedly found difficult to follow, and many had gone out of the House.

It may be recalled that Legislative Affairs Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu had presented the Budget in the Council for the past two years. However, for reasons not officially disclosed, Uttam Kumar Reddy took over the responsibility this year.

While addressing the implementation of the ‘Six Guarantees,’ the Minister strongly objected to the Opposition’s allegations, accusing them of spreading falsehoods and claiming credit for schemes that had not been implemented.

Meanwhile, members of the BRS and BJP criticised the Budget, alleging that allocations were lower than the previous year and that the document contained “statistical jugglery” and inaccuracies. Despite the protests, Uttam Kumar Reddy continued his speech without interruption. Defending the government’s approach, he asserted that it is working with utmost sincerity for the welfare of the poor and advised Opposition members not to criticise merely for political relevance.