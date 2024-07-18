Uttam to lead State team for NDSA meet in Delhi

Hyderabad: The Telangana official delegation, led by State Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, would attend a crucial meeting organised by the NDSA (National Dam Safety Authority) in New Delhi on July 20. The irrigation officials will update the NDSA on the progress of temporary repairs at the three barrages—Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla—during the meeting. They will also discuss the action plan for permanent repairs.

The State Irrigation Wing was taking measures to restore water flow in the barrages by taking up temporary works as per the interim report submitted by the NDSA recently. In view of heavy flows during the monsoon season, the NDSA suggested temporary measures like the construction of ‘rock formation’ or ‘rockfill dam’ with nominal expenditure to lift the water and supply for irrigation in the kharif season from the barrages.

Following the completion of temporary works for the repairs of the damages at three barrages, the Irrigation Minister and team will meet with the NDSA and seek the final report for permanent works at the barrages. The role of contract agencies in the completion of the permanent works and the financial burden on the State exchequer, if any, would be reviewed only after the NDSA’s final recommendations on the restoration of barrages under the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation scheme.