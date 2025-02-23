Uttarakhand deja vu

Hyderabad: The tunnel collapse incident at SLBC in Nagarkurnool is akin to the one that took place on November 12, 2023 in Uttarakhand when part of the Silkyara tunnel collapsed trapping 41 workers. The workers were rescued after more than two weeks.

It may be recalled that the collapse occurred while the workers were inside the tunnel, about 200 metres from the opening. A landslide nearby caused heavy debris to fall on the tunnel’s opening, cutting off the workers' oxygen supply. Rescuers used excavators and other heavy machines to dig through the debris. Miners drilled the final section by hand to reach the workers. The workers were brought out in wheeled stretchers through a 90 cm wide pipe.

The tunnel was being built as part of a highway project to improve connectivity to pilgrimage sites in the state.

Trapped Workers

n Manoj Kumar (Project Engineer) – Uttar Pradesh

n Srinivas (Field Engineer) – Uttar Pradesh

n Sandeep Sahu (Worker)

– Jharkhand

n Jataks (Worker)

– Jharkhand

n Santosh Sahu (Worker)

– Jharkhand

n Anuj Sahu (Worker)

– Jharkhand

n Sunny Singh (Worker)

– Jammu & Kashmir

n Gurpreet Singh

(Worker) – Punjab