V Lakshminarayana Assumes Charge as Additional Collector (Revenue)

Gadwal: V. Lakshminarayana assumed charge as the Additional Collector (Revenue) of Jogulamba Gadwal district on Monday. He took over his duties in his chamber at the Integrated District Offices Complex. Prior to assuming charge, he met Collector B. M. Santosh at the camp office for a courtesy visit.

Previously, Lakshminarayana served in the Land Acquisition Department of GHMC, Hyderabad, and was transferred to the district as the Additional Collector. Srinivas Rao, who had been handling full additional responsibilities as Additional Collector, will now continue as the Special Deputy Collector for Land Acquisition.

Various department officials, including Collectorate AO Veerabhadrappa and office staff, met the new Additional Collector, welcoming him and extending their best wishes.