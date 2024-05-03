Vaccinations for Haj pilgrims

Live
Highlights
Nagarkurnool : District Haj Society President Sheikh Farid Ahmed said in a statement today that a vaccination camp will be organized at Ruby Garden, Nagar Kurnool from 10 am on the 4th of this month for the pilgrims who are going for Haj from Nagar Kurnool district. On the same day, there will be a training program by Aleem Mufti Muhammad Maulana Hafeez Faizuddin of Jamia Nizamia, Mahbub Nagar. He said that Nagar Kurnool MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy will be the chief guest for these programs.
Similarly, District Medical Health Officer Dr. Sudhakar Lal will supervise the vaccination camp, he said. He asked the Haj pilgrims from Nagar Kurnool districts to use this camp.
