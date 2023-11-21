Vanama hails KCR’s efforts

Kothagudem: In an enthusiastic display of support for the upcoming elections, Vanama Venkateswara Rao, the BRS MLA candidate for Kothagudem Constituency, lauded Chief Minister KCR’s transformative initiatives that have propelled the State towards development.

As part of his vigorous election campaign in the district, Vanamaled extensive outreach efforts on Monday, covering key areas such as YanamBailu, Kinnerasani, Pusala Thanda, KodipunjulaVagu, PullaiGudem, Punukula, Banjara Colony, Karakavagu, Sitarampatnam, SC Colony, and Priyadarshini Colony under Palvancha Mandal. The public reception was overwhelmingly warm as people welcomed him accompanied by vibrant drumming and traditional dances.

During his speeches, Vanamaurged citizens to witness the progress achieved under the leadership of CM KCR and emphasised the importance of voting wisely. He cautioned against trusting parties that resort to deceitful tactics with monetary inducements.

Moreover, Vanamaconveyed the Chief Minister’s commitment to elevate Telangana to the forefront of Indian States, underscoring the relentless efforts made to achieve this goal. Promising significant welfare measures, he shared details from the party’s manifesto stating, “BRS aims to provide a monthly pension of Rs 3000 to every woman reaching the age of 18, along with subsidising gas at Rs 400.”

Reflecting on his four-decade-long political career, Vanamaemphasised his substantial contributions to the development of the constituency. The campaign witnessed active participation from BRS leaders, public representatives, activists, and the local populace, underscoring the widespread support for VanamaVenkateswara Rao’s candidacy in the upcoming elections.