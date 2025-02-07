  • Menu
Vanguri Venkatesh elected as PDSU State Secretary

Vanguri Venkatesh elected as PDSU State Secretary
Vanguri Venkatesh was unanimously elected as the State Secretary at the Progressive Democratic Stu-dents’ Unity PDSU on Thursday at the State General Council held in Bhadrachalam, Bhadradri Ko-thagudem district.

Khammam: Vanguri Venkatesh was unanimously elected as the State Secretary at the Progressive Democratic Stu-dents’ Unity PDSU on Thursday at the State General Council held in Bhadrachalam, Bhadradri Ko-thagudem district.

The information was shared by PDSU State President Kampati Prithvi and General Secretary Anil in-formed new body in a statement here.

Speaking on this occasion, Venkatesh said, “We will work tirelessly with students to build movements and solve problems in the education sector.”

He said that in addition to the establishment of a university in Khammam district, we will take the strug-gle forward by uniting progressive forces for the development of government universities and solving the problems of universities across the country and the state.

