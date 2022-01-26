Vasalamarri: CMO Secretary tours KCR's adopted village

Vasalamarri( Yadadri-Bhongir): Chief Minister Office Secretary Smita Sabharwal toured a village adopted by Chief Minister in the district on Wednesday.

Along with her colleague Rahul Bojja, OSD Priyanka Varghese, ICDS Commissioner Divya and Collector Pamela Satpathi she toured Vasalamarri village of Turkapally mandal in the district and took padayatra in Dalitwada in order to know the ground reality in change of lifestyle of alit families after Dalit Bandu being implemented in the village.

During her interaction with beneficiaries, besides enquiring about the well-being of families, she also learn about the change in the economic condition due to the sanctioned aid under the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

She advised people to take precautions and healthcare in the wake of corona third wave.

She along with other officials witnessed the dance performed by the students on the occasion of Republic Day held near at the Rythu Vedika in the village.

Later she took part in a review meeting held with the beneficiaries of Dalit Bandhu scheme and enquired about the details of units of beneficiaries and functioning.

She questioned a few beneficiaries about their investment and monthly returns from the established units.

She took feedback from beneficiaries about the changes in their lives from Dalit Bandhu scheme.

In her address to beneficiaries, she said Dalit Bandhu scheme was a revolutionary idea of CM KCR and advised beneficiaries to develop in such a way that they could provide employment to others.

She stated that unity and integrity among the people will help develop any village, urged the villagers of Vasalamarri to take collective decisions for uplift of village in all aspects.

She exemplified Erravalli as icon for development with unity among the villagers.