Vasantha Panchami celebrations begin in Basara, minister Indrakaran Reddy presents silk robes to goddess

Vasantha Panchami celebrations are in full swing at the Basara Gnana Saraswati Temple in Telangana's Nirmal district. The Vasantha Panchami festivities started at 2 am with Mangalavadhya seva and Suprabhata services. Telangana Endowment Minister Indrakaran Reddy and his wife presented silk garments to the goddess. The minister couple was welcomed by the chief priests of Basra temple with Mangala instruments and Poornakumbh. The Minister was accompanied by MLA Vithal Reddy.

Devotees strongly believe that if the children take Aksharabyasam in the presence of Goddess on Vasantha Panchami, they will become well-educated. As a result today a large number of devotees have come from different parts of the country to practice for Aksharabyasam. Literacy activities started from 4 am in the Akshara Srikara Mandapam. The event will continue until 6 p.m. This evening, the puja will conclude with Maha Chatu Sashti Puja, Chandihomam, Maha Mangala Harathi and Mantrapuspam Vedopacharam.

Since it is the basis of all the arts, all the devotees, no matter how small, place books and pens at their feet and perform special pujas. It is in the Brahmavaivartapurana that one should worship Goddess Gnanasaraswati for attaining enlightenment. According to Devi Bhagavatam, Vishnumurti explained to Narada the rituals of worshiping Saraswati on Sri Panchami.

Devotees believe that the worship of Saraswati in the autumn of this month brings all blessings. The devotee believe that children will get sanity with compassion. With Basara Saraswatidevi blessings. Shardadevi is the embodiment of intellectual thought, talent, retention, intelligence and memory. That is why this deity is called Shivanuja.