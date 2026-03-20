Vedic scholar, temple priest conferred Ugadi Awards

Bhadrachalam: The State government has conferred Ugadi awards on distinguished personalities in recognition of their contributions to Vedic scholarship and temple services.

Among the awardees are KVKS Kameswara Rao, a noted Rig Ved scholar, and Amaravadi Muralikrishnamacharyulu, who serves as the deputy chief priest at the Bhadrachalam Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple. The awards were presented as part of the Ugadi celebrations, acknowledging their dedication to preserving Vedic traditions and rendering spiritual services. The awards are considered a prestigious recognition by the State government for excellence in religious and cultural fields.

Devotees and well-wishers have lauded the recognition, describing it as a moment of pride for the temple and the wider spiritual community.