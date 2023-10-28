Vedika leaders announce full support for KCR’s candidature in Kamareddy

Hyderabad: BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Friday said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's victory would empower Kamareddy and the area will develop beyond imagination.

Leaders of the Reddy Aikya Vedia from Kamareddy district met Kavitha in the city on Friday. The Vedika leaders have announced full support for KCR's candidature in Kamareddy. They informed that they would support the victory of the BRS party in the State as well. She clarified that the shape of the Kamareddy region would change and not only Kamareddy district but also the adjoining Nizamabad district as well as neighbouring districts will also be developed permanently.

Kavitha explained that when it was announced that CM KCR was contesting in Kamareddy, the activists got excited and the people expressed happiness that their region will be moving forward with further development. She said that it can be developed as much as possible with special development funds.

She clarified that there would be no doubt that industries and organisations would come and there would be a dearth of employment opportunities in the Kamareddy and Nizamabad districts. She said that irrigation water resources would increase and farmers would benefit a lot.

She asked the leaders to take the message of the benefits of CM KCR contesting and winning in Kamareddy to the people. Due to the foresightedness of the BRS chief, the economic conditions of the people of all sections had improved. She said that the CM was working for the welfare of all sections including the upper castes and called for CM KCR to win with a huge majority in Kamareddy. She said that all communities should be included and move forward.

The leaders of the Vedika have welcomed the recent announcement by CM KCR that the two acres of land proposed to the Raja Bahadur Venkatram Reddy Trust in Kamareddy will be increased to five acres. They thanked him for increasing the land area.

Kavitha responded positively that she would take the initiative to ensure that the land allotment was done quickly. In the meeting with Kavitha, Reddy Union State President Enugu Santosh Reddy, Chairman of Raja Bahadur Venkatram Reddy Trust in Kamareddy Nagarti Chandra Reddy, Vice Chairman Nallavelli Karunakar Reddy leaders Ganga Reddy, Ramesh Reddy, Ram Reddy, Malla Reddy, Bheem Reddy, Narsa Reddy, Raj Kumar Reddy, Eleti Ram Reddy Velma Mallareddy Naveen Reddy Narsa Reddy Madhusudan Reddy Lingareddy participated.