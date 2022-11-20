Veeramadhav performs Pindapradanam in Kashi for 119 orphans

Karimnagar: In this era of having sons who do not take time to attend the last rites of their elders on the pretext of being far away, Seepelli Veeramadhav of VB Foundation performed ritualistic 'Pindapradanam' for 119 deceased elderly persons in Kashi on Saturday.

Pindapradanam is a Hindu Shraddha Karma wherein an offering of food is made as an oblation to the souls of dead ancestors praying for their salvation. By performing the ritual in a traditional and ritualistic manner Veeramadhav has become the elder son of the orphaned elderly.

Acting as a son he also performed the last rites of those 119 people who took shelter in his Veera Brahmendra Orphanage Ashram in Karimnagar for the last 20 years and reached their deathbeds at the ashram.

He responded to the difficulties faced by those who were orphaned and stayed on the roads to find a living as there were none to care for them. But knowing well that it was not possible to run the ashram with his profession, he took the step forward.

In the year 2003, he opened an ashram in a local Housing Board Colony with the belief that only God would be with him if he has the heart to serve the needy. Despite facing financial difficulties, he feeds 40 orphaned elderly people.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, he took loans as the money given by donors was insufficient and ensured that the orphans did not face any trouble. Despite the corona epidemic.

At present, elderly orphans from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and other States were staying in the ashram. Veeramadhav proved that poverty was no barrier to a responsive heart.

Speaking to The Hans India he made it clear that he was running the orphanage with the intention that no one should die as an orphan. He says that if the government cooperates, he could provide shelter to 100 elderly people and serve them.