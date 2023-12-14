Veerlapalli for inclusive governance

Rangareddy: Shadnagar MLA Veerlapalli Shankar has called for a people-centric approach to governance, assuring that the Congress government would prioritise true beneficiaries through Grama Sabhas. During a speech at the Vemula Narva Grama Sabha, he highlighted the commitment to deviate from the divisive strategies of previous administrations and ensure that welfare programmes reach deserving individuals.

The MLA inaugurated a new bus shelter in Vemula Narva village in Keshampet mandal. The bus shelter, constructed by Yachavaram Mohan Reddy in memory of Yachavaram Srikanth Reddy, was unveiled in the presence of ZPTC Vishala Shravan Reddy, Sarpanch Manjula Mallesh, Ippalapalli MPTC Manjula Rajakhar, Kondareddypalli senior leaders Palle Anand, Sarpanch Anjaiah, and other dignitaries. Commending Yachavaram Mohan Reddy’s initiative, MLA Shankar asserted that such community services leave a lasting impact on history.