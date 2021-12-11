Velpur: Minister inaugurates ICU unit at govt hosp

Velpur: State Minister for Roads, Buildings, Housing and Legislative Affairs Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Friday informed that Chief minister K chandrashekar Rao's main aim is to provide better health care t the poor people in Telangana.

The Minister inaugurated 8 ICUs and 6 oxygen beds at Velpur Primary Health Center in Balkonda constituency of Nizamabad district at a cost of about Rs 31 lakh with the help of his friends.

Speaking at a meeting organized on the occasion, Prashanth Reddy said that even before the formation of Telangana State, there was no ICU bed in the main hospital in Nizamabad district centre. Prashanth said that now under the leadership of Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief KCR, government hospitals in the State are being upgraded with basic facilities and medical facilities. He also said that the pandemic has hit the people of the State very hard with a strange virus like the unexpected Covid 19.

He added that the pandemic has taught the people a good lesson on health care. Minister Prashanth Reddy lauded the hard work of District Collector Narayana Reddy and the medical staff for Covid control and health care. Prashanth Reddy said that he was impressed with their work style and launded the paramedics, doctors and ASHA workers for serving the people day and night for their health in the district. The Minister recalled about the departed souls during the pandemic due to Covid-19 second wave. Prashanth Reddy said he was personally saddened that despite the money, the lack of emergency medical facilities nearby could not save them.

"By the grace of God, my family is healthy and financially secure. All I want is to serve the people," he said. The Minister said that all those who walk with me to do good to the people are my loved ones and family members. Prashanth said that with the help of his friends, he had setup modern facilities in Balkonda constituency hospitals at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore.

The Minister informed that 12 government hospitals in Balkonda constituency now have ICUs, oxygen beds, operation theatre and clean water RO plant. Prashanth Reddy also informed that along with his friends and his wife Neerajareddy, they have donated Rs 25 lakh for the development of hospitals. Recently, a friend donated an oxygen ambulance worth Rs 27 lakh, which was used by the Mortad Centre for emergency care of the entire Balkonda constituency, he said. The Minister conveyed special thanks to everyone who contributed for the development of the hospital. District Hospital Superintendent Dr Pratimaraj, DM&HO Sudarshanam, Deputy DM&HO Dr Ramesh, Velpur PHC Dr Ashok, Minister's wife Vemula Neerajareddy, MPPs, ZPTCs, Velpur PHC Dr Ashok and many other public representatives and officials were present on the occasion.