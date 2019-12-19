Vemulawada: MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh distributed Cycles to ZPHS students

Vemulawada: MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh distributed bicycles to the students of Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) here on Wednesday.



Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that all the work has done by Sews Charity from which about Rs 200 crores was taken from Germany and set up 218 overhead tanks and 153 purified water plants in many villages in the old Sirsilla constituency. And they are still working, he added. Ramesh said Vemulawada constituency is the first constituency in Telangana State to have irrigated nearly 60,000 acres. All the problems of submerged villages will be solved by granting 300 double bedroom houses with a sum of Rs 16 crores.

The charity officer Sandhya, Satavahana University faculty Sujata Garu, JDP chairman Nayalakonda Aruna, ZPTC M Ravi, MPP Bura Vajramma, MPTCs, Sarpanches, public representatives, leaders and others were present on the occasion.