Venkaiah urges graduates to champion women’s empowerment

Hyderabad: FormerVice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu called education the foundation of women’s empowerment while addressing the 45th Graduation Day of St. Francis College for Women, Begumpet, Hyderabad, on Friday. The ceremony celebrated academic excellence as 981 students received degrees and 58 were honoured with gold medals across Arts, Commerce, Science, and Management streams.

In his keynote address, Naidu described the event as “a celebration of women’s educational empowerment” and emphasized the role of education in building character and national pride. He urged students to value their mother tongue, respect their teachers and parents, and lead lives rooted in culture and ethics. “Nature and culture together will ensure your bright future,” he said, encouraging graduates to uphold India’s legacy as a global center of learning.

the college’s growth from 15 students at its inception to 3,495 today, Naidu lauded the faculty and staff for their commitment to nurturing future leaders. He also highlighted the importance of skill-based education, stressing that knowledge must evolve with changing global demands. Guest of Honour Ms. Deepali Masirkar, IPS, Director, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, and an alumna of the 2005 batch, reflected on her journey from the campus to public service. She urged students to embrace uncertainty, avoid comparisons, and live with gratitude and empathy. “Love deeply, fight bravely, live fiercely, and never stop learning,” she advised.

In the afternoon session, Prof. K. Shashikanth, Controller of Examinations, Osmania University, urged students to cultivate innovation, adaptability, and entrepreneurial thinking to thrive in a rapidly changing world. Guest of Honour Ms. Rama Devi Lanka, Superintending Engineer, GHMC, encouraged graduates to explore opportunities in research and emerging sectors like semiconductors while addressing persistent gender pay disparities. Principal Prof. T. Uma Joseph welcomed the dignitaries, describing Naidu as “the son of the soil” whose life reflected the college’s values of simplicity, service, and strength of character. She commended the achievements ofthe graduating class and urged them to “walk with humility, work with excellence, and serve with love.” The ceremony concluded with the conferring of degrees, marking another milestone in the institution’s four-decade legacy of empowering women through education.