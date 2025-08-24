Veteran CPI Leader Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy Passes Away; Tributes Pour In Across Jogulamba Gadwal

Gadwal: The Indian Communist movement lost one of its great leaders with the passing away of Comrade Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, former General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI). He breathed his last on 22 August 2025 while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad. He was 83.

The news of his demise has cast a pall of gloom across the Left movement in India. Leaders, cadres, and citizens remembered him as a tireless fighter for workers, peasants, students, and marginalized communities. For the people of Nadigadda (Gadwal region), he was more than a leader—he was their “red sun,” a guiding star who embodied their aspirations.

District-Level Tributes

In Jogulamba Gadwal district, CPI leaders organized a memorial at the party office where cadres, activists, and citizens paid homage to his portrait. CPI District Secretary B. Anjaneyulu said:

“The demise of Comrade Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy is an irreparable loss to our party and to the nation. Today’s communists are unable to digest his absence. He lived his entire life for farmers, workers, and oppressed people, fighting countless struggles and sacrificing everything for their cause.”

The gathering concluded with revolutionary slogans and floral tributes, echoing the spirit of Sudhakar Reddy’s lifelong struggles.

Early Life and Student Leadership

Born on 25 March 1942 in Kondravupalli village, Mahabubnagar district (then Andhra Pradesh), Sudhakar Reddy pursued his B.A. at Osmania College, Kurnool and later completed LL.B. at Osmania University Law College, Hyderabad.

His political journey began in 1960 during his college days, when he joined the All India Students’ Federation (AISF). He quickly rose to leadership positions, serving as Hyderabad General Secretary of AISF, a member of its National Council, and later as Vice President of the All India Youth Federation (AIYF) Andhra Pradesh State Council. Known for his uncompromising resolve, he worked on issues of education, students’ rights, and youth empowerment.

Political Career

Sudhakar Reddy contested the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections in 1985. Though unsuccessful, his perseverance and organizational skills propelled him into national politics.

1998: Elected to the 12th Lok Sabha for the first time.

2004: Re-elected to the 14th Lok Sabha.

During his parliamentary tenure, he served on several important committees, including:

Human Resource Development Committee and its Sub-Committee on Drug Price Control.

Advisory Committee of the Ministry of Finance.

Rural Development Committee and Information & Broadcasting Advisory Committee.

Joint Parliamentary Committee on Waqf.

Chairman, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour (2007).

Within the CPI, he held several key positions:

Secretary, CPI Andhra Pradesh State Council.

National Executive Committee Member.

National Secretary of CPI.

General Secretary of CPI (31 March 2012 – 21 July 2019).

As CPI’s General Secretary, he guided the party through crucial years of Indian politics, defending democratic values and strengthening workers’ and peasants’ struggles.

Global Engagement

A true internationalist, Sudhakar Reddy traveled extensively to strengthen Left solidarity. His visits spanned Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bulgaria, China, Czechoslovakia, France, Germany, Italy, Mongolia, Pakistan, Hungary, the UK, and many more nations, where he engaged with socialist leaders, workers’ movements, and progressive organizations.

Personal Life

He married Vijayalakshmi on 19 February 1974 and the couple was blessed with two sons. Besides politics, he was also a journalist, social activist, and agriculturist, deeply connected to grassroots struggles.

A Scholar of Languages

One of his rare qualities was his mastery of over 14 languages, which helped him communicate effectively with people across India and abroad.

A Revolutionary Legacy

The CPI Jogulamba Gadwal District Committee, while paying homage, issued a poignant statement:

> “The fluttering red flag itself seems unwilling to accept the demise of our red sun, Comrade Sudhakar Reddy. His struggles and sacrifices will forever inspire us to rise like the morning rays of the sun, breaking through the darkness for the oppressed and exploited.”

Conclusion

Comrade Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy’s life was marked by unwavering commitment to Marxist ideology, selfless service, and dedication to the oppressed. His leadership carried forward the proud legacy of the Suravaram family, for whom the red flag symbolized a lifelong mission.

Though the red sun of Nadigadda has set, his ideals will continue to illuminate the struggles of future generations. In every workers’ rally, in every farmers’ march, and in every raising of the red flag, his memory will live on.

The passing away of Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, senior leader and fighter of the Communist Party of India (CPI), is deeply saddening.

His death is an irreparable loss to the nation,

said CPI District Secretary B. Anjaneyulu.

The CPI leaders of Nadigadda paid rich tributes and revolutionary salutations to the “Red Sun of Nadigadda” who has set forever.

On Saturday, at the CPI Party Office in Jogulamba Gadwal district, tributes were paid to his portrait. On this occasion, CPI District Secretary B. Anjaneyulu said, “It is very painful that Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy garu is no longer among us today. As communists of today, we are unable to digest his demise. He served as the General Secretary of the Communist Party of India from 31-3-2012 to 21-7-2019. For the welfare of farmers, workers, and oppressed people, he fought countless struggles and agitations, even sacrificing his own life for their cause. That is the greatness of Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy garu.”

Born on 25 March 1942 in Kondravupalli, Mahabubnagar district, Andhra Pradesh, he pursued higher education and grew from being an AISF student leader to becoming a national leader of CPI. He was a great personality who could fluently speak more than eight languages.

B.A. – Osmania College, Kurnool

L.L.B. – Osmania University Law College, Hyderabad

As a leader of AISF (All India Students’ Federation), from the academic year 1960 when he was pursuing his degree, he worked with great determination to resolve students’ issues. He served as Hyderabad General Secretary, as a National Council member, and as Vice President of AIYF (All India Youth Federation) Andhra Pradesh State Council, rendering immense service.

In 1998, he was elected for the first time to the 12th Lok Sabha. He also served as a member of the CPI State Council, Andhra Pradesh, Advisory Committee, and Ministry of Finance.

In 2004, he was again elected to the 14th Lok Sabha for the second time.