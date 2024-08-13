NagarKurnool: In Nagar Kurnool district, the actions of a veterinary employee have won the admiration of both villagers and officials. The story unfolds in Peddapalli village, located in Telkapally mandal, where a veterinary center has been in existence for years. However, the facility had become dilapidated, and the surrounding area had deteriorated to the point where people were reluctant to visit.

Determined to make a change, Muhammad Aslam, a veterinary assistant working at the center, took it upon himself to renovate the facility. Rather than waiting for government funds, he decided to spend his own money on repairs and painting. Additionally, he Veterinary Officer Beautifies Vetarnary Hospital with Personal Funds installed a new signboard for the veterinary center.

The villagers were astonished to see the newly transformed animal hospital. Both villagers and officials have since praised Aslam for his initiative. The villagers expressed their happiness, noting that it’s heartening to see an official who takes responsibility beyond his regular duties. They believe that having such a dedicated officer in their village will bring many benefits.