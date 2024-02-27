Live
VH not to give up his Khammam MP ambitions
Hyderabad: Forcefully expressing his ambitions to contest from the Khammam Lok Sabha seat, former MP V Hanumantha Rao felt sidelined within the party.
Speaking to media persons in Gandhi Bhavan, the former PCC chief emphasised how the Khammam locals wish for him to contest from the constituency and that he will not yield and has made up his mind to contest in the upcoming polls.
Rao, who addressed his first press conference after recovering from a brief illness, appeared to have regained his strength to fight it out and also accused the leadership of ignoring the seniors while candidates were being listed out. He also questioned the way the turncoats from other parties were being given importance, particularly while giving tickets.
The leader urged the government to withdraw cases against him that were filed during the earlier BRS government.