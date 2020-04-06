VH terms PM Modi's call to light lamps as publicity stunt

Hyderabad: Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call of lightening lamp on Sunday night, former MP V Hanumantha Rao termed it as a publicity stunt.

Addressing the media, he alleged that the Prime Minister has been using this for his party's publicity.

The foundation day of BJP would be celebrated on April 6 and this was the reason behind lighting of lamps.

He demanded the government to come to the rescue of the journalists who have been working without caring for their lives.

He said professionals like doctors, para medical and other health staff and police and journalists are fighting against coronavirus.