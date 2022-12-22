VHP dubs State Health Director as evangelist

Hyderabad: The State unit of Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday demanded the government to suspend Health Director Dr Srinivas Rao for sporting the role of a Christian evangelist and besides insulting gods of other faiths.

In a statement, VHP Prachar Pramukh Pagudakula Balaswamy shared that the government official claimed the threat of Covid has declined because of Jesus Christ and not because of medicines and doctors.

Condemning the unscientific and superstitious rhetoric of Director of Health, he took strong exception to the official's claim that the country has been developing because of Christ.

The VHP State president Surender Reddy and secretary Pandarinath came down heavily on the official charging him with promoting blind faith to influence the lower rung staff.

Dr Srinivas has allegedly made the statements at a meeting marking the Christmas eve in Bhadradri Kottagudem district.

The VHP leaders lashed out at Dr Rao for going all out doing the job of a Christian evangelist to promote a particular faith calling Jesus as the only god for humanity and all other gods only graphics. Demanding the government to take action against the official for promoting blind and unscientific idea among people, the leaders warned that if the government fails to take action they will not only approach court but also launch a State-wide agitation.