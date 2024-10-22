VHP leaders seek Guv intervention on lathi charge at shrine

Hyderabad: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders on Monday knocked on the doors of the Governor, Jishnu Dev Varma, seeking his intervention on the lathi charge against devotees at Mutyalamma temple. It appealed to him to respond to the police action and protect the devotees.

A delegation of VHP leaders, including M Rama Raju, met the Governor at Raj Bhavan. They said the police acted badly in the temple protest. They mentioned that the police, led by the local DCP, showed aggression by ordering a lathi charge against Hindus who were holding a peaceful dharna.

Some were in critical condition with their heads cracked. Similarly, hundreds of devotees were being harassed with illegal cases.

The leaders sought to drop cases registered against devotees illegally and immediately suspend the police officers responsible. They alleged that the police resorted to atrocity to cover up their failure. They said Munavar Jama, the trainer who imparted terrorist training at the Metropolis hotel, had not been arrested so far.

“Why did the police leave around 150 people who had illegally come from other areas and received training? Why are the police hiding them till now without finding out where they are? The police are illegally registering cases against some people even if they did not participate in the rally at the temple,” they alleged.