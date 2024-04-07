VHP lodges complaint against KTR

Hyderabad: Viswa Hindu Paishad-Telangana (VHP-TS) lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India on Saturday against BRS working president K T Rama Rao for making derogatory remarks against the slogan of “Jai Sri Ram”.

In a complaint to the State Electoral Officer and the ECI, VHP-TS joint secretary Dr Ravinuthala Shashidar alleged that KTR while addressing a public meeting in Malkajgiri, had asked people if their wards chant “Jai Sri Ram” they should be told that it will not fill their stomachs and provide jobs to them. It is “not only trivializes the significance of the revered name of Bhagavan Sri Ram but also denigrates the beliefs and sentiments of millions of Hindus across the World,” he said.

Further, KTR’s remarks not only insulted Lord Sri Ram but also implied that chanting the sacred slogan holds no practical value, which is highly offensive and hurtful to the sentiments of the Hindu

community. “His blatant disregard for the religious sensitivities of a large section of society is deeply concerning and indicative of a deliberate attempt to incite communal discord.”

Against this backdrop, the VHP-TS urged the ECI to take immediate and stringent action against KTR by initiating legal proceedings against him for his offensive remarks and incitement of communal disharmony.