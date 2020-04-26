Vice President Venkaiah Naidu comes to the aid of Telugu students stranded in Rajasthan

Vice-president Venkaiah Naidu has come to the aid of 200 Telugu students from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh who stuck in Kota, Rajasthan.

Naidu asked the Kota MP Om Birla to provide food and shelter to the students. He also asked the MP to offer all the essential needs to the students in view of the rise in coronavirus cases in the state.

Responding to the VP Naidu, Om Birla said that he was residing at Kota at present and will provide all the needs that include food, shelter and medical services. He assured the students that he would contact the concerned authorities and make arrangements to them to go to their native places.

The incident came to light after the students released a video appealing the two Telugu Chief Ministers K Chandrasekhar Rao and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to rescue and evacuate them from Kota. The students said they have got stuck since the lockdown and are surviving on biscuits. They are also worried over the rising number of coronavirus cases in Rajasthan, the students said.