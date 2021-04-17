Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu condoles Kakarla's demise

Hyderabad: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday expressed profound grief on the passing away of renowned radiologist Dr Kakarla Subba Rao. In a Facebook post, he called Rao as an excellent hospital administrator who was known for his integrity, professionalism, hard work and discipline.

"I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of renowned radiologist, Dr. Kakarla Subba Rao Garu. A Padma Shri recipient, Dr. Kakarla, as he was popularly known, contributed richly to the field of medicine. He is widely credited with the development of the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) into a reputed super specialty hospital when he was its director.

Dr Kakarla was also an excellent hospital administrator and known for his integrity, professionalism, hard work and discipline. He was dedicated to his profession. Apart from serving in different positions during his long and distinguished career, including professor of radiology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, New York, he was also the founder-president of the Telugu Association of North America (TANA). 'I convey my deepest condolences to Dr Kakarla's family members, he added.