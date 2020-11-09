Vijayashanthi to join BJP after Deepavali

Hyderabad: Congress leader, former MP and popular film actress Vijayashanti is all set to join BJP after Deepavali.

It may be mentioned here that this has gained more credence after the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy called on the former TRS MP and currently in the grand old party.

Speaking to The Hans India, a senior political party leader said that so far, her joining has not been discussed within the internal party meetings. But, "It is possible that the issue might be under consideration before the national leadership. Besides, State BJP chief and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar is also positive about her joining the party."

The actress known as Lady Amitabh for her roles in the movies had her first political stint joining the BJP, followed by forming her own party of Talli Telangana. But, the same had been merged with TRS after which she contested and was elected as the MP when the separate Telangana movement was at its peak. Later, the difference between the veteran actor and the TRS had left her to find her greener pasture in the Congress party.

With the Congress, she headed the campaign committee and was also party's star campaigner. After long speculation of her returning to the party for the last two years, the party sources said that her joining is likely to be after Deepavali, at party national headquarters in the presence of BJP national President JP Nadda or in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.