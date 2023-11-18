Vijayashanti flays BJP after joining Congress, alleges BJP, BRS are in secret alliance

HYDERABAD: Vijayashanti has said that BJP and BRS are having the secret alliance. After joining the Congress party, Vijayashanti addressed the media for the first time, expressing her pleasure in meeting old friends. She discussed her past work for Telangana over the span of 25 years and her decision to leave Congress and join BJP and expressed disappointment that no action had been taken by BJP regarding KCR's corruption.



She said that although the leaders like Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and Narendra Modi have referred to KCR as corrupt, and questioned why no action has been taken against him and accused BJP of deceiving party workers and leaders. She expressed her discontent with the replacement of Bandi Sanjay as BJP state president and went on to allege that KCR's influence played a role in changing Sanjay.

Vijayashanti questioned the status of assigned lands and ongoing cases involving BJP leaders and expressed her concern over the decline of BJP's popularity after the replacement of Sanjay and accused BJP of destroying itself.