Vikas Rao appointed state BJP spokesperson

Rajanna- Sircilla: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed Chennamaneni Vikas Rao as the spokesperson of its Telangana unit. The appointment order was issued by state president N. Ramchander Rao. Vikas Rao had earlier contested the Telangana Assembly elections from the Vemulawada constituency as a BJP candidate and has been active in strengthening the party organisation in the region.

Party leaders said he has been involved in several organisational and outreach activities aimed at expanding the party’s presence in the constituency. Reacting to his appointment, Vikas Rao thanked Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar and BJP state president N. Ramchander Rao for reposing confidence in him. He said he would work to effectively communicate the party’s policies and programmes to the people.

Party leaders and workers from the Vemulawada constituency welcomed his appointment and expressed hope that he would further strengthen the party in the region.