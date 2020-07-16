Village in Sangareddy refuses to bury doctor who died of coronavirus

Sangareddy: Residents of Sirgapur village of Narayankhed Mandal in Sangareddy prevented a family from bringing the dead body of a doctor who died of coronavirus. They also denied the doctor's burial at the outskirts of the village fearing of the virus spread.

An RMP doctor from Sirgapur was infected with coronavirus and admitted to Gandhi Hospital where he died on Wednesday while undergoing treatment. The doctor's body was handed over to the family who tried to shift to their village. However, the villagers denied the entry of the body into the village and also refused the burial of the doctor on the outskirts.

Earlier this month, a woman councillor in Sangareddy died of coronavirus while undergoing treatment at Chest Hospital.

Sangareddy has reported 73 coronavirus positive cases on Wednesday including 22 from the Sangareddy town, seven from Sadasivapet, 12 from Zaheerabad and remaining from other parts of the district. With the fresh cases, the overall tally jumped to 631 in the Sangareddy.

The district is witnessing a steady rise in the coronavirus cases for the last few days. On Tuesday, Sangareddy reported 61 positive cases.