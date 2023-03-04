Village visit is an integral part of policing, says DGP Anjani Kumar

Hyderabad: The Director General of Police of Telangana, Anjani Kumar on Friday urged all the field level officers to visit important villages, sensitive areas, apart from visiting the police stations in their jurisdictions, as the village visit is an integral part of any policing setup.

DGP said that falling under the umbrella of Community Policing, it helps a great deal in empowering police towards the safety and security of society. While on one hand, it gives an opportunity to the police officers to go to the public directly and to try to solve their problems.

"It provides a platform to the people who, for various reasons, could not approach the police to express their grievances and avail the remedies," he added. DGP appreciated the enthusiasm expressed by the various Unit Officers from multi-zones I & II.

It was informed that in the month of February, 2023 as many as 137 police stations and 45 villages were visited by various SsP/CsP in Telangana and the issues were resolved. Apart from this, other officers of the respective police units also laid great focus on village visits.