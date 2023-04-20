Villagers give vent to ire against chemical factory in Sangareddy

Sangareddy: Strong opposition is brewing against setting up a chemical factory by Surabhi laboratories in Vadepalli village in Sangareddy district. This agitation also got support from the local MLA.

Several farmers and residents from Vadepalli, Konampet, Sadullanagar, Mucherla, Yellammaguda in Hathnoor mandal in Sangareddy had recently organised protests on highway against the construction of chemical factory alleging that it would impact their livelihood and the environment.

They told Hans India that they were not against any developmental activities, but they were opposed to water and air pollution. The villagers had no objection when a RO plant was set up by the same Surabhi laboratories, they said.

The reason why they are agitated now is because efforts are on to set up the chemical unit which threatens to lead to contamination of drinking water and air pollution. They said the company owners seem to be enjoying some political backing as well. Though as pre rules gram sabhas should be held before starting construction of the factory works, nothing of that sort had happened.

Villagers said once the chemical factory becomes operational, it could lead to several health hazards more particularly among children, pregnant women, lactating mothers and senior citizens.

Going round the village, Hans noticed several lakes located in surrounding villages which are the major source of water for agricultural and allied activities. The villagers said that there is every possibility that that the chemical wastes would pollute all the lakes which are meant for drinking water and other purposes including agriculture.

The main occupation of this village is agriculture. The farmers apprehend that nearly five thousand acres of land in which paddy, jowar, maize, ragi and other crops are grown would become unfit for agriculture due to release of toxic chemical waste.

They said contaminated water would overflow into their agricultural lands and water sources such as wells and lakes and would damage the crops. The odour that would emanate from the chemical factory, will destroy the cattle and crops and may lead to death of several residents due to drinking of toxic water", one of the villagers rued.

If agriculture gets affected, the farmers lives would be ruined. They said there were three rice mills in the village and after the harvesting of paddy, farmers take them to rice mill and most of the residents living in the neighbouring districts such as Sangareddy, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri visit these rice mills and purchase rice. Once the chemical factory comes up, all this would go for a toss as no one would be interested in buying the rice or other crops. The villagers said all their efforts to seek the intervention of the local authorities did not get any positive response. When contacted the Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) said, she is aware of the ongoing protests and villagers and said that villagers had approached her. She however said there was nothing she can do.