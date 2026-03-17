Villags extend support for Perur ZPHS Diamond Jubilee celebrations

Mahabubnagar: Preparations were under way to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of Zilla Parishad High School Perur in a grand manner, with alumni and villagers extending support for the upcoming event.

The fifth meeting of the Diamond Jubilee Celebrations Organising Committee was held on Sunday, where members discussed programme management, arrangements and the invitation of chief guests.

The organisers announced that the celebrations would be held on April 19 from 6:00 am to 11:00 pm in Perur village under the leadership of the school’s alumni.

A separate meeting of village elders was also conducted at the school premises in the evening, where elders from Perur and neighbouring Venkampalli village expressed their support for the event.