Violence will flare up if voted to TRS, MIM, cautions Laxman

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP State president Dr K Laxman attacked the TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao during a series of meetings and roadshows held in Nizamabad, Bodhan and Kamareddy on Sunday.

The BJP leader called upon the people to defeat the TRS and AIMIM. Otherwise, "Nizamabad, Bodhan and Kamareddy might turn into another Bhainsa," he warned.

Taking a dig at KT Rama Rao, Laxman said that the minister had failed to accept his challenge on the issue of Central funds released to the State, as it would expose him and his government.

Condemning an attack on the local BJP leader Lakshminarayana by the police, he cautioned them that casting a vote to TRS and Congress would only go to the MIM. The BJP leader claimed that the Centre had provided Rs 30,000 crore to the State in the last five years, besides, clearing projects worth of Rs 2.3 lakh crore.

"The Centre had given Rs 50 lakh to the KCR's village Chintamadaka. But, the TRS chief could only sanction Rs 1 lakh to his own village," he claimed.

Apart from several others, the Centre had also given Rs 3,433 crore by sanctioning 2.15 lakh houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Rs 1,158 crore for the development of hospitals under National Health Mission, Rs 883 crore for inter-state roads and also sanctioned laying roads in an extent of 3,135 kms and 2,422 km of roads have been sanctioned under the third phase of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

That part, the Central Food Processing Industries department has established a mega food park at Lakkampalli of Nandipet in Nizamabad district. He asked KCR to disclose the places where his government has constructed the food processing units promised by him.