Vishwaguru World Records pledge program

Hyderabad: Telangana State Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy on Friday launched the brochure of the collective pledge program being conducted by the students of Vishwaguru World Records organization on August 14.



In the pledge program which will be held between 9-10 am on August 14, the students will take a pledge to live the best life by practicing the 24 virtues represented by the 24 leaves of the Ashoka Dharma Chakra of our National Flag, and lead a better life.

Organizers said that a special program will be organized at VNR Vigyan Jyoti School in Bachupally on this occasion. The Telangana Education Minister was invited along with the founder and CEO of Vishwaguru World Records Organization, Satyavolu Rambabu, the organization's advisors Dr. Sarangapani, Dr. M.R.S. Raju, Yadaya Goud, Krishnadi Seshu,Yanala Prabhakar Reddy, T. Surender, Sampath, G. Srinivas.