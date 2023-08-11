Live
- TS ICET 2023 counseling schedule deferred, to begin from September 6
- PM doesn't have moral right to speak on violence, corruption: Mamata Banerjee
- Binge-watch shows to evoke the fire of patriotism this Independence Day
- Hyderabad based upskilling platform OdinSchool clocks above 100% YoY growth
- Empowering Tomorrow’s Leaders: Dr Vivek Bindra Ignites the Youth to Reach New Heights!
- International Youth Day 2023: messages,wishes, quotes, to share with friends
- ‘OMG 2’ starts with decent mark at box-office
- Edagaiye Apaghatakke Karana to introduce a new helmet for left-handed users
- World Elephant Day 2023: Date, Theme, History and Significance
- Ayurvedic tips to keep your babies protected during weather change
Just In
Vishwaguru World Records pledge program
Telangana State Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy on Friday launched the brochure of the collective pledge program being conducted by the students of Vishwaguru World Records organization on August 14.
Hyderabad: Telangana State Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy on Friday launched the brochure of the collective pledge program being conducted by the students of Vishwaguru World Records organization on August 14.
In the pledge program which will be held between 9-10 am on August 14, the students will take a pledge to live the best life by practicing the 24 virtues represented by the 24 leaves of the Ashoka Dharma Chakra of our National Flag, and lead a better life.
Organizers said that a special program will be organized at VNR Vigyan Jyoti School in Bachupally on this occasion. The Telangana Education Minister was invited along with the founder and CEO of Vishwaguru World Records Organization, Satyavolu Rambabu, the organization's advisors Dr. Sarangapani, Dr. M.R.S. Raju, Yadaya Goud, Krishnadi Seshu,Yanala Prabhakar Reddy, T. Surender, Sampath, G. Srinivas.