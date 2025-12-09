Vision document will transform TG into developed state: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has stated that the Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document is not something drafted behind closed doors. It is the outcome of a democratic, bottom-up process shaped by the suggestions of eminent personalities, discussions with experts, and the opinions of citizens. That is why this is not merely a government document —it is the document of the people of Telangana, he reasoned.

Bhatti said that the state government’s goal on the sustainability front is clear: “achieving net zero by the year 2047”. Economic development and environmental protection are not opposing forces; from now on, they will work hand in hand, he amplified. He was addressing the inaugural session of the Telangana Rising Global Summit at the Bharat Future City on Monday.

Bhatti said when people talk about Telangana, they mention many things, but “our true identity lies in how we treat our guests”.

Bhatti observed: “We don’t just greet guests with a smile…we are always ready to serve them hot biryani, khurbani ka meetha, and a memorable feast.” This very warmth and hospitality are what brought all of us together today.”

The deputy CM extended a heartfelt welcome to “everyone who has come forward to partner with Telangana in this bold, ambitious, new global journey”. Telangana has never lacked ambition. But, for many years, what was missing was a comprehensive vision capable of channeling people’s strength, aspirations, and potential in a unified direction, he said.

“Today, we are unveiling that comprehensive document,” he said. This vision is not for one year or one election cycle —it is built with long-term goals extending up to 2047, Bhatti said.

Bhatti said that the state’s Vision stands on four pillars and they are: 1. A $3 trillion economy, 2. A new grammar of spatial planning: CURE–PURE–RARE, 3. Unwavering commitment to inclusive development, 4. Advancing sustainability through innovation.

Bhatti said that a ‘$3-trillion-economy’ is not just a slogan. It is a district-wise, sector-wise, fully structured action plan. A $3-trillion-economy is not a figure —it is the power to change the reality of Telangana, he said. It will provide the financial strength needed for every school, every innovation, and every green initiative. This is not just confidence in capital; it is an investment in creativity, capability, and courage, he explained.

Elaborating on the new grammar of spatial planning, the deputy CM said that CURE (Core Urban Region Economy) signified Hyderabad in its most dynamic form —a hub of AI, aerospace, genomics, and future industries. PURE (Peri Urban Region Economy) represented a strong zone where production, industries, and logistics would thrive. RARE (Rural Agricultural Region Economy) would address Telangana’s farmlands, forests, and green lungs —the engines of agri-entrepreneurship, eco-tourism, and the carbon economy.

“All three together weave the entire development story of Telangana into a single thread”, with CURE innovating, PURE delivering, and RARE sustaining, he remarked graphically.

Bhatti said that unwavering commitment to inclusive development, from women’s empowerment to Rythu Bharosa, and from Young India Residential Schools to welfare initiatives, are not mere welfare schemes. They are investments in equality, ensuring no one is left behind in Telangana’s development journey.

On advancing sustainability through innovation, Bhatti said: “We are exploring new ways of inspiration,” he said. One such idea is naming roads and public infrastructure after institutions that played a key role in Telangana’s development. If a young person cycles past ‘Tata Avenue’ or ‘Google Square’…it is not just a name —it is a pathway of opportunities, a spark that inspires the future he can build. This is the intention of our government, he said.

Bhatti said that the Vision Document is not just a blueprint…It is the promise of the people’s government to the people of Telangana.