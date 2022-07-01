Visiting BJP leaders to tour 119 assembly segments in TS

Hyderabad: The BJP leaders coming here for the National Executive Committee meeting would not only restrict themselves to the meeting, but also be visiting all the 119 Assembly constituencies in the State and hold meetings with party activists. The leaders are planning to use the NEC to its maximum to reach out to people of the State.

As part of that the national party has designated leaders to visit every constituency. Important leaders like Union ministers, MPs, MLAs and ministers in various States, youth leaders would be visiting the constituencies and holding meetings with the booth-level workers and also community leaders.

Party spokesperson Sambit Patra would be visiting Gajwel, the constituency of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

The fire brand leader from West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari would be visiting Siddipet. For Sircilla, party MLA Sandip Singh would be taking the meeting. Kiren Rijiju would be holding meetings in Rajendranagar.

Party senior leader from AP Satya Kumar would be in LB Nagar, in Amberpet it would be Keshav Prasad Mourya, for Goshamahal former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Raman Singh, Giriraj Singh for Jubilee Hills, Nityanand Rai for Karwan, actor-turned politician Khushbu for Charminar, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi for Chandrayangutta, Syed Jafar Islam for Bahadurpura, Vinod Sonkar for Cantonment