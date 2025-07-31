Live
Vivek launches toll-free helpline for reporting bonded labour cases
Hyderabad: A major announcement was made by Minister of Labour Vivek Venkat Swamy on the occasion of World Day against Human Trafficking 2025 – a toll-free helpline for bonded labourers was launched by Govt of Telangana (8069434343). This number can be used to report bonded labour cases to the State Labour Department and appropriate action will be taken.
The Minister said the govt will prioritise allocation of Indiramma houses to survivors of bonded labour. The State will observe February 9 as Bonded Labour Abolition Day and different state-level events and activities will be organised to mark the day and generate awareness.
Over 200 survivors of bonded labour from across Telangana came together on Wednesday at the State Conference titled “The Way to Freedom” to mark World Day Against Trafficking in Persons. The event brought powerful survivor testimonies to the forefront, urging immediate and sustained government action to end bonded labour in the state.