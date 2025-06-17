Vivek Venkataswamy Meets CM Revanth Reddy, Assigned Mining and Employment Portfolios

Minister Vivek Venkataswamy, accompanied by his family, met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy recently. During the meeting, Vivek Venkataswamy and his wife felicitated the Chief Minister and his wife with a shawl and presented a bouquet as a gesture of gratitude.

The minister expressed his thanks to the Chief Minister for the opportunity to serve in the cabinet. He also held a cordial and constructive discussion with the CM during the meeting. CM Revanth Reddy fondly recalled his past association with the late Gaddam Venkataswamy, popularly known as Kaka.

The Chief Minister also shared several discussions with Peddapalli MP Gaddam Vamsi Krishna on the occasion.

As part of the recent cabinet allocation, CM Revanth Reddy has entrusted Minister Vivek Venkataswamy with the Mining Department, which plays a crucial role in boosting the state’s economy. In addition, he has been given key responsibilities related to workers’ welfare, employment, and training initiatives.

These responsibilities were assigned in recognition of Vivek Venkataswamy's experience and political lineage. His family has a longstanding history of involvement in labor-related portfolios. His late father, Gaddam Venkataswamy (Kaka), served as the Labour Minister in the unified Andhra Pradesh between 1978 and 1982, and later held the same portfolio at the Union level. His elder brother, Gaddam Vinod, also served as Labour Minister during the YS Rajasekhara Reddy administration from 2004 to 2009.

With this background, Minister Vivek Venkataswamy now carries forward the family’s legacy by leading key ministries related to Employment and Mining in Telangana.