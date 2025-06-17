Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Vivek Venkataswamy Meets CM Revanth Reddy, Assigned Mining and Employment Portfolios
Minister Vivek Venkataswamy met CM Revanth Reddy and expressed gratitude for his cabinet role. He has been assigned the crucial Mining and Employment portfolios, continuing his family's legacy in labor leadership.
Minister Vivek Venkataswamy, accompanied by his family, met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy recently. During the meeting, Vivek Venkataswamy and his wife felicitated the Chief Minister and his wife with a shawl and presented a bouquet as a gesture of gratitude.
The minister expressed his thanks to the Chief Minister for the opportunity to serve in the cabinet. He also held a cordial and constructive discussion with the CM during the meeting. CM Revanth Reddy fondly recalled his past association with the late Gaddam Venkataswamy, popularly known as Kaka.
The Chief Minister also shared several discussions with Peddapalli MP Gaddam Vamsi Krishna on the occasion.
As part of the recent cabinet allocation, CM Revanth Reddy has entrusted Minister Vivek Venkataswamy with the Mining Department, which plays a crucial role in boosting the state’s economy. In addition, he has been given key responsibilities related to workers’ welfare, employment, and training initiatives.
These responsibilities were assigned in recognition of Vivek Venkataswamy's experience and political lineage. His family has a longstanding history of involvement in labor-related portfolios. His late father, Gaddam Venkataswamy (Kaka), served as the Labour Minister in the unified Andhra Pradesh between 1978 and 1982, and later held the same portfolio at the Union level. His elder brother, Gaddam Vinod, also served as Labour Minister during the YS Rajasekhara Reddy administration from 2004 to 2009.
With this background, Minister Vivek Venkataswamy now carries forward the family’s legacy by leading key ministries related to Employment and Mining in Telangana.