Vivekananda's birth anniversary celebrated in Tandur division

Tandur: Swamy Vivekananda's 158TH jayanthi was celebrated on Sunday in Tandur division areas of Peddamul, Basheerabad, Yalal, with several politicians belonging to various parties participating.

The leaders garlanded Vivekananda's statues in Ghazipur, Yalal, Agganoor, Basheerabad and in the town at Shantimahal Crossroads. Members of Swamy Vivekananda Yuvajana Sanghams of villages were among those present.

Addressing the gatherings, the leaders stated that Vivekananda had inspired youth in rural areas to develop a devotional attitude towards the country and also to usher in development of villages.

They wanted youngsters to strive for rural uplift, with the aims and aspiration of Vivekananda as the tools. The leaders lauded the services of Vivekananda as the first one to propagate the Indian culture across the world. They said he was also known for fighting for the country's cause and to strengthen dharma.