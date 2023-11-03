Vivek’s Strategic move boosts Congress prospects

Peddapalli: In a significant turn of events, the month-long speculation surrounding senior politician Vivek has finally concluded. On Wednesday, he made a momentous announcement, declaring his allegiance to the Congress party.

Vivek’s decision is believed to be a strategic move aimed at securing a promising political future for his son, Vamsi. This development has stirred ripples in the political landscape of Peddapalli Parliament, with experts predicting a notable shift in Congress’ dynamics. His inclusion is expected to inject fresh enthusiasm and energy into the Congress camp.

Apart from the growing opposition to the government, the Congress party’s ‘6 guarantees’ have ignited widespread enthusiasm leading up to the upcoming Assembly elections. The Congress’s momentum in Dharmapuri is particularly noteworthy.

The graph of the BRS party is falling day-by-day as CM KCR’s promises made in the manifesto during the last elections have been kept under wraps and increased public opposition. In addition, former MP and BJP national executive member Gaddam Vivek Venkata Swamy joined the Congress further strengthening their position.

Intellectuals are of the opinion that the party will gain more strength and in Dharmapuri the party’s victory will be easy. The entire Vivek cadre in Dharmapuri is jumping into Congress. Already, former MPP Razia Bashir, senior leaders Maddula Gopal Reddy, former chairman of the district library Chandrasekhar Rao, MPTCs and Sarpanchs, many key leaders and workers have joined the party.

Seeing the increased strength of the Congress, some other Sarpanchs, MPTCs, MPTCs, key leaders and activists from BRS and BJP will soon join Congress in the presence of Vivek at public meeting to organised in Velgatur. Meanwhile, former naxals who worked as public representatives in the previous term as well as the party representatives are preparing to meet in Congress in large numbers. If this happens, it will be a big setback for BRS and BJP parties.

Vivek’s supporters view his decision to join the Congress as a continuation of the family’s political legacy. The Congress played a pivotal role in establishing his father, Venkataswamy, as a prominent leader in Delhi and served as the foundation for Vivek’s own political career. This, coupled with the family’s longstanding affinity for the Congress, solidified his choice.

Former MP Vivek, in an interview with The Hans India, expressed his commitment to follow the directives of the Congress leadership, emphasising his dedication to the party he has now joined.