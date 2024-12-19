Vivo X200 Series Launches in Hyderabad with Actress Daksha Nagarkar

Hyderabad became the center of attention as the much-anticipated Vivo X200 smartphone was unveiled by actress Daksha Nagarkar, known for her roles in Swag and Hushaaru. The launch event took place at the N4U Mobiles showroom near Satyam (AAA Mall) Theater in Ameerpet, drawing tech enthusiasts and fans alike.

Speaking at the launch, Daksha Nagarkar highlighted the innovation behind the Vivo X200 series. "This is a significant moment as Vivo introduces the first-ever 200MP camera in India. The ZEISS APO telephoto feature allows users to zoom in up to 20X with unmatched clarity, redefining the smartphone photography experience," she said.

The event also showcased other key features of the Vivo X200, including advanced portrait modes—85mm HD telephoto and 135mm close-up portraits—designed to deliver professional-quality photography. The phone is powered by a robust 6000mAh semi-solid state battery, ensuring long-lasting performance.

The team at N4U Mobiles expressed their pride in hosting the launch. "We are honored to have Daksha Nagarkar launch this revolutionary device. The Vivo X200 series is a game-changer in mobile technology," said Venu Katla, Sales Head, Vivo Hyderabad. Atish Bhargava, General Manager, Vivo Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, echoed similar sentiments, calling it a milestone for the brand.

With its cutting-edge technology and sleek design, the Vivo X200 is now available at N4U Mobiles, promising an elevated experience for photography and tech enthusiasts.