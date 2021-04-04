Voluntary lockdown in village in Telangana after 27 test positive

Telangana: Mallapur village in Jagtial district in Telangana has been shutdown after 27 people tested positive for coronavirus. Restrictions were imposed by the gram panchayat until April 15.

The gram panchayat said that lockdown has been imposed as cases were on rise in the village.

As a part of the lockdown, all the shops will remain closed and the stores selling essentials will run from 6 am to 10 am. The gram panchayat has also directed the people to mandate wearing a mas and maintain social distancing.

In the last 24 hours, 1,321 fresh coronavirus positive cases have been registered pushing the total number of cases to 3,12,140. The total recovery cases touched 3,02,500 with the recovery of 293 persons in a single day. The death toll went up to 1,717 with five persons dying of virus.