Vote for Bade Nagajyoti, says Pochampally Srinivas Reddy

MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy urged BRS party president KCR government to vote for Bade Nagajyoti after seeing the development works done by the government. On Tuesday, MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy spoke in a media conference with MLA candidate Bade Nagajyoti at BRS party's Mulugu district office and asked people to take note of the assurance given. He said that even if the BRS party candidate lost, the district was formed despite the promises.

He said that Medical college, 100-bed hospital, revenue division, Mallampally mandal, municipality, etc. promises were implemented even though they were not promised in the elections. He said that land titles have been given to tribals and non-tribals and they still need to be given. He said that Congress was given a chance twice and asked to vote for Nagajyoti's car and win with a huge majority for development.

With the blessings of the people of Mulugu Constituency, as a child of Prabhakaran, with the blessings of the people, Nagajyoti asked to vote for car in the November 30 election and serve the people of Mulugu Constituency as your child. She said that the BRS government led by KCR has taken the district forward in the path of development. "Despite being an MLA from the opposition party here, KCR has provided many welfare schemes to Mulugu. She said that they have supported the development of the district by cooperating with the district," she added.