Just In
"Vote: The Ultimate Weapon of Democracy - SP T. Srinivas Rao, IPS".
District SP, T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, emphasized that the right to vote is the most powerful tool in a democracy.
Gadwal : District SP, T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, emphasized that the right to vote is the most powerful tool in a democracy. He stated that it is the responsibility of every eligible citizen to exercise their voting right.
On the occasion of National Voters' Day, the District SP led officials and staff in taking a pledge at the District Police Office.
Speaking on the occasion, the SP urged every citizen who has reached the age of 18 to register as a voter and participate in every election. He highlighted that exercising the right to vote upholds the spirit of the Constitution and sets an example for future generations. He stressed the importance of spreading awareness about the significance of voting in a country like India, which is home to the world's largest written Constitution.
The SP also called on citizens to take up the responsibility of educating others about the value of their vote and ensuring that every eligible individual registers as a voter. He encouraged efforts to create awareness about voting rights and responsibilities among the public.
The program was attended by DSP Y. Mogilayya, Armed Forces DSP Narender Rao, A.O. Satish Kumar, SB Inspector Nageshwar Reddy, RIs Venkatesh and Harif, and other administrative officers and staff from the office.