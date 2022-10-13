VRAs call off strike; to resume duty today

Hyderabad: The Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs) called off their strike as State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Wednesday assured the VRA associations that the government would consider their demands sympathetically.

The Chief Secretary held a meeting with the association members and discussed their demands. He assured that all issues raised by them would be considered after lifting of model code of conduct. Their issues would be redressed in an appropriate manner, Somesh said.

The association submitted a representation on issues like pay scales, promotions and service conditions. The Chief Secretary listened to their demands positively and requested them to join duty immediately.

After talks, the association leaders informed the CS that they will join duty from Thursday. TRESA president Ravinder Reddy, CITU State general secretary Paladagu Bhaskar, CITU State secretary Venkatesh, VRA JAC secretary-general Dadey Miyan and others attended the meeting.