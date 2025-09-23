Live
VT Automotives launch Ather showroom in Nalgonda
Nalgonda: VT Automotives Pvt Ltd inaugurated its Ather Energy showroom at Vidyut Colony in Nalgonda on Monday amid much fanfare.
The ceremony was attended by Ather Energy officials including Zonal Head Murali Krishnan, Regional Manager Kevin Henry, Network Manager Shamanth, along with VT Automotives’ Managing Director Teja Pavan Kumar and Director Vidyadhar.
Krishnan highlighted Ather’s commitment to bringing advanced electric vehicles to Nalgonda. Speaking on the occasion, Teja Pavan Kumar said Ather is the most preferred EV brand and assured attractive Dasara offers, including exchange and finance facilities.
Showroom Manager Aditya noted that earlier customers had to travel to Hyderabad for purchase and service, but now both are available locally, creating jobs for 10 families.