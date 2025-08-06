  • Menu
Walkathon conducted in Hyderabad on Vascular Health Awareness

Walkathon conducted in Hyderabad on Vascular Health Awareness
Highlights

In celebration of National Vascular Day, KIMS-Sunshine Hospitals organised a walk-a-thon titled 'Walk a Mile to Live with a Smile' in Begumpet.

Hyderabad: In celebration of National Vascular Day, KIMS-Sunshine Hospitals organised a walk-a-thon titled 'Walk a Mile to Live with a Smile' in Begumpet.

The event commenced at Sanjeevaiah Park and was inaugurated by actor Rajiv Kanakala, attracting a large turnout of enthusiastic participants, including young women, men, medical students, and doctors.

Medical professionals at the event highlighted a concerning statistic: approximately 25,000 individuals in India lose limbs each year due to vascular issues. This alarming trend is particularly prevalent among patients with diabetes.

Doctors emphasised the importance of early detection and treatment, noting that up to 80 per cent of such cases could be prevented with timely intervention.

