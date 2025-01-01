Live
Wanaparthy: Authorities seize school for unpaid rent
Wanaparthy: ‘Negligence’ by the management of Krishnaveni Talent High School here has disrupted students’ education. The school was operating from the Lingireddy Kunta Complex within municipal limits. However, the management failed to pay the rent for several months.
Following instructions of the Municipal Commissioner, MRO Anil made multiple attempts to communicate with the school management, advising them to clear the outstanding rent. Despite the efforts, the management ignored the warnings and failed to pay the monthly rent of over Rs 50,000. Consequently, notices were issued by the municipal department.
When the school management still did not respond, municipal authorities warned them to pay the arrears. In response, the school owner sought extensions and delays, finally issuing a written statement agreeing to the seizure of the property if the arrears remained unpaid. On Tuesday, acting on the municipal commissioner’s orders, the revenue staff seized the school, leaving students and parents in dismay.